Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency hosts 5th annual ‘Senior Citizen Giving Tree’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson/Iron Community Services Agency is hosting a virtual giving tree for homebound seniors and nursing home residents.

The group is looking for senior nominations in the community as well as donations. To nominate a senior: Contact Kelly or Brittany and provide the name, address, phone number, and wish list of items they may want/need.

Any donation items are welcomed, but here is a list of ideas for the residents: Blankets, Crosswords/Puzzle Books, Adult coloring books, Socks (with grips), Suncatchers, Signs to hang in resident rooms, Blankets, Slippers, Chocolates/Candy, Books. Those can be dropped off at the DICSA office on Carpenter Avenue, by Monday, December 21st.

You can also adopt a senior, and a shop for items off a specific holiday list. To ‘adopt’ a senior: please call Kelly or Brittany and you will be assigned a number that corresponds to a senior in need along with their ‘Holiday Wish List.’

“Due to COVID-19, at lot of the seniors and residents in the nursing homes aren’t going to be able to see their families, and loved ones, as it’s not a typical year. So we thought this year for sure was a vital time,” said the DICSA commodities director, Brittany Barnett.

The agency will also be donating items to Manor Care in Kingsford and the Iron County Medical Care Facility. DICSA staff will deliver everything the week of Christmas.

Contact information includes: Brittany Barnett: (906) 774-2256 Ext. 247 Kelly Peroceschi: (906) 774-2256 Ext. 244.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.