Community organizations come together to help Room at the Inn guests

All shelter guests have been placed into local hotels to quarantine to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the shelter and the community.
(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County community organizations are working together to help Room at the Inn guests.

According to Room at the Inn Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer, organizations are working to help those who are homeless and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“What started as a nightmare for our organization has developed into a heartwarming tale of our community’s ability to work together in the toughest of times,” Emmendorfer said in a Facebook post Monday morning. “With the help of the local health department, Community Action Alger Marquette, and Superior Housing Solutions we have successfully quarantined our entire shelter (27 guests) into local hotels until they have completed 10 days of quarantine.”

Emmendorfer says the guests will be housed until there are no more symptoms and they are no longer contagious.

“Not only have we provided an adequate quarantine location for our guests, but we have also been able to coordinate meals and well-being checks on individuals to ensure we can put a halt to the spread of COVID both within our shelter and the community at large,” he said. “I am proud to be a part of this organization, but more importantly, this community-Yooper Strong has taken on a whole new meaning since this pandemic hit.”

The Room at the Inn is expected to reopen Monday, Dec. 21 for normal operations, but in the meantime, Emmendorfer said meals are still needed.

For more information on how you can help, check out the Room at the Inn Facebook page or website.

Good Morning, As some of you may have noticed, our Warming Center and Rotating Shelter has temporarily closed due to...

Posted by Room at the Inn on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

