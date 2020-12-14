Cold system brings snow, blustery conditions throughout the U.P. Monday
Blowing snow, wind chills below zero possible for some morning commuters.
Snow coverage spreading from the west to east overnight as the front pushes through the U.P. NW gusts over 35 mph expected in areas including in Copper Country, with a wind chill factor resulting in sensible temperatures below 0F especially along the Western Interior. National Weather Service Marquette has in effect a Winter Weather Advisory for Ontonagon, Houghton and Keweenaw counties until 4pm EST Monday -- snow accumulations over 3 inches possible.
Lake effect snow continues along the Lake Superior shorelines Tuesday, tapering off Wednesday with winds shifting to a more southeasterly pattern. This wind component can produce Lake Michigan-effect snow to the eastern counties Wednesday.
The next system is forecasted to arrive in the U.P. on Saturday, bringing a chance of rain and snow to the region for the weekend.
Monday: Cloudy, snowy and blustery; NW winds gusting over 30+, higher in areas of Copper Country
Highs: 20
*Lows: 10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the northern counties
Highs: 20
*Lows: 10s
Wednesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers in the eastern counties
Highs: 20s
*Lows: 10s
Thursday: Variable cloudiness
Highs: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain and snow
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
