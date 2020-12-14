Cold system brings snow, blustery conditions throughout the U.P. Monday

Snow coverage spreading from the west to east overnight as the front pushes through the U.P. NW gusts over 35 mph expected in areas including in Copper Country, with a wind chill factor resulting in sensible temperatures below 0F especially along the Western Interior. National Weather Service Marquette has in effect a Winter Weather Advisory for Ontonagon, Houghton and Keweenaw counties until 4pm EST Monday -- snow accumulations over 3 inches possible.

Lake effect snow continues along the Lake Superior shorelines Tuesday, tapering off Wednesday with winds shifting to a more southeasterly pattern. This wind component can produce Lake Michigan-effect snow to the eastern counties Wednesday.

The next system is forecasted to arrive in the U.P. on Saturday, bringing a chance of rain and snow to the region for the weekend.

Monday: Cloudy, snowy and blustery; NW winds gusting over 30+, higher in areas of Copper Country

Highs: 20

*Lows: 10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the northern counties

Highs: 20

*Lows: 10s

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers in the eastern counties

Highs: 20s

*Lows: 10s

Thursday: Variable cloudiness

Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

