Border battle between Gophers and Badgers gets new life

Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on for Saturday
Wisconsin punter Connor Allen (90) holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe during the post game celebration...
Wisconsin punter Connor Allen (90) holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe during the post game celebration after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The football game between rivals Minnesota and Wisconsin will be played after all. Big Ten officials announced Sunday that the contest that was called off last month due to concern over COVID-19 cases within the Gophers program is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

It would be the 130th meeting between the teams, which is the longest-running uninterrupted series in Football Bowl Subdivision history and is the most-played rivalry in FBS history. Wisconsin and Minnesota have played every year since 1907. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 61-60-8 and the teams have traded road wins in the last two matchups.

