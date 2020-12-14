Blake Pietila, Colin Swoyer named WCHA Players of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week and junior defenseman Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Week the league announced on Monday (Dec. 14).

Pietila earned the award for the second week in a row after he led the WCHA in goals-against average (0.64) and save percentage (.976). He had the league’s only shutout of the weekend after stopping 31 shots Sunday in a 3-0 win for the first shutout of his career. The Howell, Michigan native also had 10 saves in relief on Saturday. The sophomore is second in the WCHA with a 1.13 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage.

Swoyer led WCHA defensemen in points with a pair of assists in Sunday’s win. He assisted on goals by Justin Misiak and Trenton Bliss in the second period. The Hinsdale, Illinois native also led the league with five blocked shots and had a plus 2 rating in the nonconference series. The junior has three assists this season and 35 career points after six goals and 29 assists.

The Huskies are 2-3-1 on the season and will wrap up nonconference play against Northern Michigan this weekend (Dec. 18-19). The Huskies and Wildcats will meet at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday and the Berry Events Center Saturday.

