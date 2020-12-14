Advertisement

Blake Pietila, Colin Swoyer named WCHA Players of the Week

Courtesy: Michigan Tech
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week and junior defenseman Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Week the league announced on Monday (Dec. 14).

Pietila earned the award for the second week in a row after he led the WCHA in goals-against average (0.64) and save percentage (.976). He had the league’s only shutout of the weekend after stopping 31 shots Sunday in a 3-0 win for the first shutout of his career. The Howell, Michigan native also had 10 saves in relief on Saturday. The sophomore is second in the WCHA with a 1.13 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage.

Swoyer led WCHA defensemen in points with a pair of assists in Sunday’s win. He assisted on goals by Justin Misiak and Trenton Bliss in the second period. The Hinsdale, Illinois native also led the league with five blocked shots and had a plus 2 rating in the nonconference series. The junior has three assists this season and 35 career points after six goals and 29 assists.

The Huskies are 2-3-1 on the season and will wrap up nonconference play against Northern Michigan this weekend (Dec. 18-19). The Huskies and Wildcats will meet at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday and the Berry Events Center Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police lead the procession of friends and family coming to welcome Garrett Finkbeiner home.
Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade
Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
WATCH: UPHS-Marquette CEO expects COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to begin this week

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Soccer schedule released
Wildcats ready to finally begin 2020-21 hockey season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL...
Packers offense efficient in win, Lions impressive despite loss
Huskies goaltender Blake Pietila leads the way in the net as his team posts a shutout.
Huskies shutout Bemidji State 3-0 Sunday