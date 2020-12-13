United Way of Marquette County to distribute free masks at Edward Jones in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County is handing out free masks to those in need on Saturday, December 19.

Reusable cloth masks will be available at Edward Jones in Ishpeming from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to drive through to collect a pack of five masks.

United Way Executive Director Andrew Rickauer says it’s important to make sure each Marquette County resident has the tools they need to stay healthy.

“With COVID cases increasing and holidays coming, we tried to find a way to reach out to the community and distribute some more masks to people that might need one,” said Rickauer. “We’re just trying to do our part to keep the community healthy and safe.”

Anyone who can’t attend the drive-through event on Saturday and needs a mask can visit the United Way office in Marquette during business hours.

