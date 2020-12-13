Santa Clause surprises kids in Dickinson County

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Clause has come to town a little early this year.

He, Mrs. Clause, and his little helper all stopped at houses in Dickinson County on Saturday to spread some Christmas cheer to children and their families.

Pam Dallapiazza and her children, McKenna, Grayson, and Teagan, were all one family who got a surprise visit from Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“It was so fun,” Dallapiazza said. “Christmas is for the kids, and I love it.”

Santa visited at least 100 families and delivered presents to at least 200 children as a part of Santa’s Surprise Visit, an event put together by the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum. The goal was to not only spread some early holiday cheer to children of the community, but to also make families aware of the museum’s planned opening for May 2021.

Museum Committee Member Cherie Fila says with everything going on with the pandemic, the committee felt it was wise not to bring the kids to Santa.

“The committee organized a delivery with Santa, his elves, and different helpers to bring the Christmas event to the children,” Fila stated.

So what exactly did the kids receive on this special occasion? This is what six-year-old Mia Backlund predicted.

“A sled,” Backlund said. “I want a sled for Christmas.”

A good guess, but not quite.

The children received books supplied by the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum and at least eight of its sponsors, including Great Start, United Way, and YMCA. Fila says it was so important to give these families an opportunity to have a memorable start to the holiday.

“We even had a family who said, ‘This is my son’s first Christmas. And because of COVID, he wouldn’t be able to go and see Santa,’” Fila mentioned. “But this made it possible, so that was fun.”

The families were also given free day passes to the Children’s Museum, which can be used once it opens in the spring. For right now, the children can enjoy some fun reading and a Merry Early Christmas.

