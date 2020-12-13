Advertisement

Isolated snow showers along NW belts increasing in coverage with next system Sunday afternoon

Sunday morning lows in the teens possible along the Interior West
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NW-N winds continue overnight, helping produce isolated snow showers along the Lake Superior shores. The cold infiltration of air will lead to morning lows dropping to the teens mainly along the western interior. A weather system from the Northern Plains arrives in the U.P. Sunday afternoon with a chance to produce widespread snow over the region into the evening. Next week’s weather pattern looks to bring a few systems to the U.P. with chances of snow forecasted for Wednesday and Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers along the NW wind belts then increasing in coverage throughout the U.P. into the afternoon hours; breezy SW-W winds gusting over 20 mph

Highs: 30

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow over the NW wind belts, tapering off from west-to-east by the evening hours; blustery with NW winds gusting over 25 mph

Highs: 20s

*Lows: 10 with single digit temperatures along the Western Interior

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 20

*Lows: 10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun

Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30s

