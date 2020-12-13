Iron Mountain holds first annual Operation Tinsel Town

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Iron Mountain helped spread some joy and Christmas cheer early Saturday Morning.

Operation Tinsel Town was initiated for the first time ever, as a part of the town’s annual Christmas Walk event.

At least six teams decorated their trees by the parking lot between TV6′s Iron Mountain Bureau and the Dickinson County Library.

Families got creative with their trees, including one tree that looked like the one from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

People can vote for the best tree online at downtownironmountain.com/christmas-walk, and the winner will receive a Traveling Trophy, Warm-Fuzzy Feels, and Bragging Rights.

The Christmas Walk will be a two-week event this year, beginning with a Virtual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 14th. The entire event concludes on December 27th.

