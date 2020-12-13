Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 19, sirens sounded outside 21-year-old Garrett Finkbeiner’s home.

Garrett is a heart transplant survivor. His friends, family, community, and law enforcement drove through his street to welcome him home after a long battle.

“Back around March I was diagnosed with heart failure, and I’ve been kind of battling with that ever since,” Garrett said. “Then in April, I went back to the hospital. I ended up having, I believe, 11 surgeries and I was in two different comas.”

From there, Garrett spent months in rehab, finally coming home to Harvey last week. His mother Wendy says after so many months away, she’s glad to have her son back at home.

“After going through the whole ordeal, I think the whole family is more knowledgeable and our faith is stronger,” Wendy said. “I think I can speak for all of us; we’re a tighter family.”

For the Finkbeiner family, this has been an especially challenging year. They say they’re extremely grateful to the community for their constant support from the beginning.

“They understand that he’s almost lost his life several times and the severity of the situation,” said Wendy. “To see a walking miracle and say, ‘You did it’ and ‘Welcome home, we’re really proud of you,’ we just can’t thank them enough.”

Garrett’s father Bill added, “When he woke up after being in a coma to see hundreds and hundreds of cards up in his room, to open those cards…the outpouring from everybody is just overwhelming.”

The community has hosted multiple fundraisers to help the Finkbeiners through the Future For Fink Foundation. You can learn more about the foundation on the official website.

Garrett encourages everyone to check the organ donor box on their drivers license to help save lives like his.

