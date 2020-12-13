16 animals find new homes in the UP from ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

SANDS TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter partnered with Bissell for their ‘Empty the Shelter’ event.

From December 9 to December 13 adoptions were sold at discounted rates in animal shelters across the country including UPAWS here in the UP.

UPAWS community outreach coordinator Ann Brownell said they wanted to focus on the adult animals finding a home.

“Animals were $25,” Brownell said. “For UPAWS, I did cats one and up as no fee, just to give extra attention to them. Then, Bissell will pay the difference.”

In total, seven adult cats, two senior dogs and seven kittens were adopted.

This was the last ‘Empty the Shelter’ event for the year, but if you want to get gifts for your new furry addition, or an old one, UPAWS is having a holiday pop-up shop on select days from December 17 through December 22.

Visit their website to find out the exact days and hours of operation.

