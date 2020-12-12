UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Saturday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Thursday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases



Baraga: 5 cases



Chippewa: 9 cases



Delta: 6 cases



Dickinson: 7 cases



Gogebic: 6 cases



Houghton: 17 cases



Iron: (-1 case per MDHHS data entry error)



Keweenaw: 0 cases



Luce: 0 cases



Mackinac: 1 case



Marquette: 31 cases, 2 deaths



Menominee: 5 cases, 1 death



Ontonagon: 1 case



Schoolcraft: (-1 case per MDHHS data entry error)



As of Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3:30 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,367 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 7,576 are considered recovered and 307 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 68 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 10. Of those, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a slight downward trend from Monday, Dec. 7′s data update, but that can be because of a variety of factors, including possible recovery or death. Data was not updated Dec. 12. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River: Zero patients, 13% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ironwood: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy



Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 19% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ontonagon: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy



Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 47% bed occupancy



Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 9 patients with 2 in ICU, 55% bed occupancy



Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 30% bed occupancy



Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 53% bed occupancy



Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy



OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy



Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 33% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 5 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Marquette: 30 patients with 9 in ICU, 86% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 82% bed occupancy



War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 11 patients with zero in ICU, 60% bed occupancy



In Michigan, 4,486 new cases were added Saturday. Along with those cases, there were 206 deaths reported, with 176 of those from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 430,780, and total deaths to 10,662. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 223,422 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.77% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 12.

