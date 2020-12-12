Advertisement

Snow Event Misses to Our Southeast Saturday

Temperatures Will be More Seasonable
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday: Colder with brisk northeast winds; some light snow showers and flurries over portions of the north; chance of snow developing around the Bridge at the Straits

Highs: 20s to around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of morning flurries north

Highs: centered around 30

Monday: Blustery and cold with snow showers and flurries in the west-northwest wind snow belts

Highs: upper 10s northwest to the mid 20s southeast

Tuesday: Cold with cloudy to partly cloudy skies

Highs: around 20

Look for near average temperatures through the balance of the week. No major, widespread snowfalls are expected.

