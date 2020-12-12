’Sisu’ more than ever for striving Copper Country businesses

TWIN LAKES, Mich. (WLUC) - The latest round of coronavirus restrictions has impacted small businesses in more ways than one -- especially at Krupp’s Resort.

Owner Casandra Mattila says they’re a popular wintertime draw this side of Copper Country -- a second home to visiting skiers and snowmobilers far and wide.

Those that check in bring business to restaurants nearby.

But with the continued coronavirus restrictions, prospective vacationers have little to no dining options around.

“A lot were planning on coming up here after the eighth when the guidelines were supposed to be done. But when they got pushed further on now until the 20th, they backed out,” said Mattila.

The financial downturn creating a rippling effect with other businesses nearby.

“We’re regulated just down to take-out and where we normally do maybe 40-50 meals a day during this time period, we’re down to doing five,” said Terry LaJeunesse, co-owner of Omer’s Golf Course, Bar, Restaurant & Cabins.

LaJeunesse explained that it has been a struggle for his business to keep those lights on.

But for some, it means shutting down completely -- until at least 50% occupancy is allowed to dine inside a food service establishment.

“We’re seven miles outside of a town. So for us doing take-out is difficult. We’ve actually made the decision just this week that we are going to shut down after Sunday,” said Angie Foley, owner of Rousseau Bar in Ontonagon County -- about 20 miles away from Krupp’s but close enough to feel the impact.

Any small business grants have been hard to come by.

“For me it’s a family-owned business -- I don’t have hired employees per se. So with these grants you have to have at least two employees on there to be qualified for that,” Mattila said.

“You’ve got to keep so many people working. Well we didn’t have that many people to start with,” said LaJeunesse.

‘Sisu’ more than ever -- and a hopeful busy winter season to keep afloat.

“For our customers -- if you guys email us or send us a message or give us a call. Help keep our spirits up because we’re going to continue to stay here and do what we can to be here for you guys to come back,” said Mattila.

Find business contact information online:

Krupp’s Resort Homepage

Omer’s Golf Course, Bar, Restaurant & Cabins Homepage

Rousseau Bar Yelp Page

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.