RESCHEDULED: Cub scouts outdoor recruiting event at Rippling River Resort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic has shoved yet another event to a new calendar date.

What would have been a day of bonfires and pinewood derby demonstrations on Saturday at Rippling River Resort, will now take place January 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. because of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Hiawatha Land Director Patrick O’Brien said they are doing more recruiting efforts this year to let families know that anytime is a good time to join scouting.

“We like to show the community that scouting is alive and well and we’re doing what we can despite the ongoing pandemic,” O’Brien said.

Those that sign up to join scouting on January 16 will receive a free pinewood derby kit.

To find a local scout group visit beascout.org.

