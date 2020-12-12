Construction continues on Marquette’s Fairfield Inn and Suites

Advertisement

Construction continues on the Fairfield Inn(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction work continues on Marquette’s newest waterfront development, the Fairfield Inn and Suites. The project is a brownfield re-development site at Founders Landing along Lakeshore Boulevard.

The cost is estimated between $12-$13 million. After breaking ground in June 2019, there were a few delays when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But now the structure is nearly done. Developers say this will give visitors more choice.

“People love the waterfront, the Hampton Inn has done extremely well, to have another hotel here, especially a Marriott property, this is the first in the U.P. and it just gives people visiting Marquette another option and we love the location,” said Barry Polzin, Architecht.

The goal is to have the project completed and the Fairfield Inn open by late spring or early summer 2021.

