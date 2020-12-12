Advertisement

Community Christmas Dinner to come by way of delivery

Annual community event at Ishpeming Elks Lodge to be full delivery Dec. 25 -- local volunteer fire dept. helps send the message
Ishpeming Volunteer Fire Department help spread the Community Christmas Dinner event message,...
Ishpeming Volunteer Fire Department help spread the Community Christmas Dinner event message, mounting the billboard along U.S. 41 Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID restrictions may have suspended the Community Christmas Dinner this year at Ishpeming Elks Lodge, but they’ll make sure the tradition runs on its 14th year -- by way of delivery.

Preparations are underway, with Ishpeming Volunteer Fire Department mounting an updated billboard sign of the event along Highway 41 Saturday.

Event Coordinator Dawn Lambert said they have purchased enough food to deliver over a thousand meals across Marquette County this year -- with a delivery core of about 17 teams to help.

The dinner is free and made possible by community donations.

And the town’s fire department helped get that message out in a big way Saturday -- rain, sleet or snow.

“Without Chief Annala and the Ishpeming Volunteer Fire Department, this event would not be as popular as it is because they put this banner up for me every year in all kinds of weather. And I cannot thank them enough,” said Event Coordinator Lambert.

Free delivery is available in Western Marquette County, including Palmer and Gwinn.

For more information click here: Community Christmas Dinner Facebook Page

In addition, find information on Operation Great Christmas Free Community Dinner in Gwinn here: Operation Great Christmas Facebook Page

