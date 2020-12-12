Cash mobs coming to Keweenaw businesses for 12 days of Christmas

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and its partners are launching a series of cash mobs to help struggling businesses in the area. They’re asking shoppers to visit specific businesses on certain days in an effort to boost sales.

Organizers say it’s a chance to get some unique gifts and be entered in a drawing for one of two $500 Keweenaw cash gift certificates.

“This is really important for our community, I know it’s been a challenging time this year for a lot of folks so even if you can’t go and shop these days, you just don’t feel comfortable with it, a lot of these businesses offer online gift certificates so go ahead and stock up for another day or they make great gifts too so come out and support these businesses,” said Brad Barnett, Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director.

the first cash mob is Saturday December 12 at 5th and Elm Coffee. There’s a new one each day up until December 23.

