Alaska-Fairbanks Hockey opts out of 2020-2021 season

Courtesy: WCHA
(KTVF)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday afternoon that it will opt out of the 2020-21 men’s ice hockey season effective immediately.

The announcement on hockey was made in conjunction with a decision to suspend competition in men’s and women’s basketball at the school as well due to health and safety concerns.

“We realize this was a challenging and tough decision,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “We respect Chancellor Dan White and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Athletics Keith Champagne’s wishes to opt out of the 2020-21 WCHA Men’s League season. All of us at the WCHA wish UAF nothing but success in the future with their hockey program.”

With this decision, the WCHA will be an eight-time league this season. Adjustments to the 2020-21 league schedule are to be determined.

