Advertisement

Winter feels on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper-level trough moves this weekend with cooler air. Temperatures will gradually drop to a more seasonal range in the 20s extending through next week. The big storm system stays south of us, but with cooler air light lake effect develops tomorrow. Then, a front moves in Sunday night into Monday with our next shot of light snow.

Today: Cloudy with morning drizzle and flurries in high terrain areas

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with northerly winds gusting in some areas around 35mph. Otherwise, cooler with light lake effect snow along north wind belts and east

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Snow moving across the west at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Lake effect light snow and cool

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

> Highs: Upper 20s to around 30­ׄ°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing seal following the death of an F-16 Falcon...
UPDATE: News conference planned about F-16 pilot, crash in Hiawatha National Forest
A viewer-submitted photo of the remnants of home in Hardwood, Mich., Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Police investigating fatal house explosion in Hardwood
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

Latest News

WOD: 12/10/20
A Trend Toward Colder Begins Friday
cool
Looking ahead to a cool down
WOD: 12/9/20
One More Warm Day in This Stretch
warmer
Unseasonable warmth peaks today