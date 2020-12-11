Winter feels on the way

An upper-level trough moves this weekend with cooler air. Temperatures will gradually drop to a more seasonal range in the 20s extending through next week. The big storm system stays south of us, but with cooler air light lake effect develops tomorrow. Then, a front moves in Sunday night into Monday with our next shot of light snow.

Today: Cloudy with morning drizzle and flurries in high terrain areas

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with northerly winds gusting in some areas around 35mph. Otherwise, cooler with light lake effect snow along north wind belts and east

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Snow moving across the west at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Lake effect light snow and cool

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

> Highs: Upper 20s to around 30­ׄ°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.