Winter feels on the way
An upper-level trough moves this weekend with cooler air. Temperatures will gradually drop to a more seasonal range in the 20s extending through next week. The big storm system stays south of us, but with cooler air light lake effect develops tomorrow. Then, a front moves in Sunday night into Monday with our next shot of light snow.
Today: Cloudy with morning drizzle and flurries in high terrain areas
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with northerly winds gusting in some areas around 35mph. Otherwise, cooler with light lake effect snow along north wind belts and east
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Snow moving across the west at night
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Lake effect light snow and cool
>Highs: Low 20s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Around 20°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mainly 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild
> Highs: Upper 20s to around 30ׄ°
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.