Western UP Health Department environmental health director appointed to Public Health Advisory Council

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Public Health Advisory Council, including an employee od the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

Those appointed are:

Tanya Rule, of Atlantic Mine , is the environmental health director for the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Conservation and Biology from Northern Michigan University. Rule is appointed to represent an expert in environmental health for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2021. She succeeds Chris Kolb who has resigned from the Council and currently serves as State Budget Director.

Shenlin Chen, of Novi, is the president of the Association of Chinese Americans, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Chinese Culture University and a master of Science in Publication Management from Drexel University. Chen is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2024. She succeeds Dennis Whitford whose term expired November 1, 2020.

Jayne A. DeBoer-Rowse, of Madison Heights, is a public health nurse with the Oakland County Health Division. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan. DeBoer-Rowse is appointed to represent registered nurses for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2024. She succeeds Sandra McGovern whose term expired November 1, 2020.

Cheryl A. Dickson, M.D., of Kalamazoo, is associate dean of health equity and community affairs at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from the University of Illinois Chicago, a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, and Doctor of Medicine from New Jersey Medical School. Dickson is appointed to represent a nationally accredited medical school for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2024. She succeeds Jennifer Johnson whose term expired November 1, 2020.

Denise Fair, of Detroit, is the chief public health officer for the City of Detroit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan, Master of Public Health from the University of California at Berkley, and a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University. Fair succeeds Joneigh Khaldun representing local public health officials and will serve for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2022. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun now chairs the Council in her position as Chief Medical Executive for the state.

Justin F. Klamerus, M.D., of Bloomfield Hills, is the president of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Olivet College, Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University, and Master of Medical Management from Carnegie Mellon University. Klamerus is appointed to represent a person with experience in hospital administration for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2024. He succeeds Bill Manns whose term expired November 1, 2020.

Anthony Oliveri, Ph.D., of Okemos, is an assistant professor for the Michigan State University Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Grinnell College, Ph.D. in Toxicology and Environmental Health, Pharmacology from Duke University, and a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan. Oliveri is appointed to represent toxicologists for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2024. He succeeds succeeding Cynthia Aaron whose term expired November 1, 2020.

Linda Vail, of Bath, is the public health officer for Ingham County Health Department. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Georgia and a Master of Public Administration in Health Administration from Western Michigan University. Vail is appointed to represent local public health officials for a term commencing December 11, 2020 and expiring November 1, 2024. She succeeds James Rutherford whose term expired November 1, 2020.

The Public Health Advisory Council was created within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at the recommendation of the Public Health Advisory Commission. The council will develop an action plan for implementing the recommendations of the commission and is tasked with providing advice about emerging issues in public health, monitoring the effectiveness of Michigan’s public health response system, and reviewing multiagency efforts to support collaboration and a unified approach on public health responses.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

