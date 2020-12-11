Upper Michigan counties report 105 new cases, 2 new deaths Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 105 new cases and two new deaths Friday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 4 cases

Baraga : 6 cases

Chippewa : 6 cases, 1 death, 99 recoveries

Delta : 10 cases

Dickinson : 21 cases, 100 recoveries

Gogebic : 11 cases

Houghton : 15 cases

Iron: 3 cases, 1 death, 10 recoveries

Keweenaw : 1 case

Luce : 0 cases

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette : 19 cases

Menominee : 4 cases

Ontonagon 0 cases

Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Friday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,279 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 7,785 are considered recovered and 304 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.6%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 68 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 10. Of those, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Dec. 11. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : Zero patients, 13% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 19% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 47% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 9 patients with 2 in ICU, 55% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 30% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 53% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 33% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 5 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 30 patients with 9 in ICU, 86% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 82% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 11 patients with zero in ICU, 60% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 5,157 new cases were added Friday. Along with those cases, there were 61 deaths reported. That brings total cases statewide to 426,294, and total deaths to 10,465. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 220,875 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.78% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 11.

