UPHS Marquette CEO provides details on possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution for next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccines may begin arriving in Upper Michigan next week.

UP Health System Marquette CEO, Gar Atchison, provided some specifics about COVID-19 vaccine distribution at UPHS-Marquette.

In a Friday afternoon interview with TV6′s Andrew LaCombe, Atchison said that UPHS-Marquette is planning to receive 975 Pfizer vaccines to start distributing to employees. With 975 doses, UPHS-Marquette can give more than half of its staff the first course of the vaccine, a surprising figure considering the limited quantity of Pfizer shots initially available nationwide. UPHS-Marquette has about 1,800 employees.

“We’ve also been told that this is just the initial phase, that we should be expecting similar shipments coming, hopefully, each week,” Atchison said.

Atchison said the hospital has put together a team who is using the state’s criteria (below), which aligns with CDC criteria, for vaccine distribution. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released its statewide plan for vaccine distribution Friday. The broad phases are:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries, in cluding workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.

Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.

Atchison also said they expect a possible CDC and FDA vaccine update on Sunday, Dec. 13.

“We do anticipate the CDC giving the final blessing to the FDA Emergency Use Authorization recommendation on Sunday, which has most people believing the vaccine will be shipped on Monday,” Atchison said. “So, we’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for sometime next week to begin vaccinating the employees here at UPHS-Marquette.”

