Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County partners with businesses to distribute face masks for the holidays

Saturday, December 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the United Way of Marquette County volunteers will be distributing reusable cloth facemasks - free to anyone in our community.
In an effort to help protect local residents during the holidays from contracting COVID-19, the...
In an effort to help protect local residents during the holidays from contracting COVID-19, the United Way of Marquette County is partnering with Edward Jones in Ishpeming to distribute free cloth face masks to the community.(United Way of Marquette County/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In an effort to help protect local residents during the holidays from contracting COVID-19, the United Way of Marquette County is partnering with Edward Jones in Ishpeming to distribute free cloth face masks to the community.

Saturday, December 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the United Way of Marquette County volunteers will be distributing reusable cloth facemasks - free to anyone in our community. The event will be a drive-thru only at the Edward Jones office at 662 Palms Ave. (Old bank building) in Ishpeming.

“When we see a need in Marquette County, we do what we can to fill it,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of the United Way of Marquette County. “With COVID numbers on the rise and Christmas quickly approaching we wanted to find a way to help keep the Upper Peninsula healthy.”

Rickauer notes that the masks are sealed in plastic and the event will safely be following COVID-19 interaction recommendations.

The United Way of Marquette County received the masks from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through their “Project: America Strong” grant program. The masks are fabric and can be washed to provide multiple wears.

The goal of “Project: America Strong” is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by sending free masks to communities in need. Nationwide demand for these face coverings was so strong that it quickly outpaced the available supply. HHS currently is no longer accepting applications for the program. For more information about “Project: America Strong” and federal masking recommendations to combat COVID-19, visit www.PHE.gov/facecovering.

Rickauer says following the event, the United Way will be reaching out to local groups to distribute free masks until the supply runs out. If your business, nonprofit, or school could use some of these masks, please contact the UW office at 906-226-8171.

The United Way of Marquette County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization utilizing community collaborations to provide health, education, and social service needs to area residents. More than 16,000 individuals were helped by the United Way of Marquette County partner agencies last year---- that is 1 out of every 4 Marquette County residents. For more information, or to donate to the United Way, visit uwmqt.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
Michigan State Police images from the house explosion in Hardwood, Michigan, on Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Names released of two people who died in Hardwood house explosion
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update

Latest News

The latest round of coronavirus restrictions impacting small businesses in more ways than one.
’Sisu’ more than ever for striving Copper Country businesses
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce
Cash mobs coming to Keweenaw businesses for 12 days of Christmas
Stuff a Blue Goose takes place in Iron Mountain
Stuff a Blue Goose takes place in Iron Mountain
Construction continues on the Fairfield Inn
Construction continues on Marquette’s Fairfield Inn and Suites
Outdoor gift ideas are perfect for the U.P. Holiday Season
Outdoor gift ideas are perfect for the U.P. Holiday Season