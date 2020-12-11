Advertisement

Tech Theatre presents ‘Miasma’ Thursday-Saturday

The free video recording will be played online at 7:30 p.m. ET all nights.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Tech Theatre Company presents a video recorded production of playwright Eric Samuelsen’s play “Miasma,” a story of enduring love’s struggle with selfish desire, will be video streamed for three nights only: Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

You can stream here on the event page on mtu.edu/rozsa, by clicking on the “View Stream” button, or for a more interactive experience, please visit the Rozsa Facebook page and look for the livestream event.

A dissection of family, racial and sexual politics set against the backdrop of the beef industry. “Miasma” thoughtfully mines the drama of a family torn apart by a father’s corporate vision. Its ripped-from-the-headlines themes are thoroughly plowed –– dwelling on the exploitation and stench of the beef packing industry, built on the backs of a workforce of immigrant laborers.

Sensitivity rating: The play includes profanity (primarily extensive use of the slang terms for cow manure), descriptions of animal slaughter, brief sexual references. Not for children under 14.

Miasma is presented through special arrangement with Leicester Bay Theatricals. All authorized materials are also supplied by LBT. www.leicesterbaytheatricals.com

According to director Roger Held, “The play follows the character Claire, who wrangles her feisty and stubborn father Ben. Ben holds the power of the family purse over his wife and children. His sons abandoned him and depend on Claire to speak for them. His other daughter, Beth, is his favorite; she follows his pursuit of wealth. Ben has left his wife, Liz, who weeps for the old west, in favor of Liza, a strong woman, who knows what she wants. Jorge, the ranch manager, is trapped between the family and the illegal aliens who work in Ben’s enterprises.”

The video stream is free and all are welcome to enjoy the play. Michigan Technological University is an equal opportunity educational institution/equal opportunity employer.

