Advertisement

’Stuff the Blue Goose’ event happening in Iron Mountain

A trooper vehicle will be parked outside the Walmart in Dickinson County, from 5 to 8 p.m. central time, to take new toy donations.
A MSP vehicle will be parked outside the Dickinson County Walmart.
A MSP vehicle will be parked outside the Dickinson County Walmart.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ event is happening on Friday, December 11th, in Iron Mountain. A trooper vehicle will be parked outside the Walmart in Dickinson County, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. central time.

Troopers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, to donate. Every year MSP partners with the Marine Corps Reserve and Toys for Tots to collect donations; all those presents will be distributed in the area.

“Just with everything that has gone on this year, if we can just do a little something special for the kids, you know they’re going to appreciate it,” said Trooper Geno Basanese, with the MSP Iron Mountain post.

New toy donations can also be dropped off at Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing seal following the death of an F-16 Falcon...
UPDATE: Thorough investigation underway into deadly F-16 crash in Hiawatha National Forest
A viewer-submitted photo of the remnants of home in Hardwood, Mich., Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Police investigating fatal house explosion in Hardwood
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Alzheimer's Foundation of America Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay...
Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest open to high school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease
An at-home workout demonstration with personal trainer and TM Fitness owner Travis Alexander.
Fitness Friday
Fitness Friday
Tech Theatre presents ‘Miasma’ Thursday-Saturday