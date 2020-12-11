’Stuff the Blue Goose’ event happening in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ event is happening on Friday, December 11th, in Iron Mountain. A trooper vehicle will be parked outside the Walmart in Dickinson County, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. central time.

Troopers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, to donate. Every year MSP partners with the Marine Corps Reserve and Toys for Tots to collect donations; all those presents will be distributed in the area.

“Just with everything that has gone on this year, if we can just do a little something special for the kids, you know they’re going to appreciate it,” said Trooper Geno Basanese, with the MSP Iron Mountain post.

New toy donations can also be dropped off at Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post.

