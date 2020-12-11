State grant approved for all-inclusive playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans for an all-inclusive playground in Marquette are moving forward.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund just approved a $300,000 grant that will support a project to replace the outdated Kid’s Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with a new inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

The Marquette Playgrounds for All group is matching that $300,000. Under an agreement, the new playground must be built by the summer of 2023.

Click here to learn more about the plans for the playground.

