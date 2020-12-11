Advertisement

State grant approved for all-inclusive playground in Marquette

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund just approved a $300,000 grant that will be matched by local support.
File photo of existing Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.
File photo of existing Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans for an all-inclusive playground in Marquette are moving forward.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund just approved a $300,000 grant that will support a project to replace the outdated Kid’s Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with a new inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

The Marquette Playgrounds for All group is matching that $300,000. Under an agreement, the new playground must be built by the summer of 2023.

Click here to learn more about the plans for the playground.

