Shiras Steam Plant demolition process continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new electrical control house was installed at the Shiras Steam Plant today, in preparation for the demolition of the plant.

The plant has been shut down since June 2018 to reduce emissions and lower the cost of producing energy to the Marquette area.

The new control house holds all the substation controls that used to be in the Steam Plant. The the next step is to get all those new controls wired and tested.

The Marquette Board Of Light And Power teamed up with other U.P. companies to complete this crucial step in the demolition process.

“I’d like to mention that this is a great collaboration between Marquette Board of Light and Power, Systems Control, Plutchak Cranes, all U.P. companies keeping the business local,” says Tom Carpenter, Executive Director at the Marquette Board of Light and Power.

This is the final step needed before the demolition can proceed - which is expected to start in the spring.

