NMU preparing to begin next semester in person

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan’s Board of Trustees had an update Friday on where things stand with COVID-19 and the beginning of the next semester.

NMU President Fritz Erickson during the virtual meeting says he’s confident the winter term will begin under the school’s “Plan A”.

That is where classes would be in-person, and students would be able to live on campus.

Erickson says however, the school would move to online learning should it be told to do so. He says students should still follow the same protocols as last semester.

“I think the message is still the same,” he said. “And that is ‘continue to be safe.’ Wear masks, social distance, and wash your hands. Our students did a fantastic job with that.”

Between January 4th and January 8th, faculty, staff, and local students will be tested for COVID-19. Non-local students will be tested between January 11th and January 15th.

The semester is slated to begin on January 18th.

