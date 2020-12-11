Advertisement

NMU preparing to begin next semester in person

Students to follow same health protocols while on campus
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan’s Board of Trustees had an update Friday on where things stand with COVID-19 and the beginning of the next semester.

NMU President Fritz Erickson during the virtual meeting says he’s confident the winter term will begin under the school’s “Plan A”.

That is where classes would be in-person, and students would be able to live on campus.

Erickson says however, the school would move to online learning should it be told to do so. He says students should still follow the same protocols as last semester.

“I think the message is still the same,” he said. “And that is ‘continue to be safe.’ Wear masks, social distance, and wash your hands. Our students did a fantastic job with that.”

Between January 4th and January 8th, faculty, staff, and local students will be tested for COVID-19. Non-local students will be tested between January 11th and January 15th.

The semester is slated to begin on January 18th.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
Michigan State Police images from the house explosion in Hardwood, Michigan, on Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Names released of two people who died in Hardwood house explosion
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update

Latest News

The latest round of coronavirus restrictions impacting small businesses in more ways than one.
’Sisu’ more than ever for striving Copper Country businesses
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce
Cash mobs coming to Keweenaw businesses for 12 days of Christmas
Stuff a Blue Goose takes place in Iron Mountain
Stuff a Blue Goose takes place in Iron Mountain
Construction continues on the Fairfield Inn
Construction continues on Marquette’s Fairfield Inn and Suites
Outdoor gift ideas are perfect for the U.P. Holiday Season
Outdoor gift ideas are perfect for the U.P. Holiday Season