NMU, Ferris State arrange non-conference hockey series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University, along with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Ferris State University, have agreed to a home-and-home non-conference hockey series in December.

The Wildcats will host the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, before closing out 2020 with a trip to Big Rapids to face Ferris State at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The Minnesota State University-Mankato series at NMU, originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Jan. 1-2, will now be played Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 2-3.

Fan cutouts for Wildcat hockey, basketball and volleyball contests are now available and can be purchased here.

All dates and times are subject to change.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.