NMU, Ferris State arrange non-conference hockey series

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University, along with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Ferris State University, have agreed to a home-and-home non-conference hockey series in December.

The Wildcats will host the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, before closing out 2020 with a trip to Big Rapids to face Ferris State at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The Minnesota State University-Mankato series at NMU, originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Jan. 1-2, will now be played Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 2-3.

Fan cutouts for Wildcat hockey, basketball and volleyball contests are now available and can be purchased here.

All dates and times are subject to change.

