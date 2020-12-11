Mont Ripley prepares for 87th ski season

RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The snow isn’t falling from the skies, but it’s still on the trails of Mont Ripley. That’s because they’ve been making snow since the middle of November.

“We’re going to keep making snow every moment that we can, and expanding trails as we go, as the weather allows us,” said Mont Ripley general manager Nick Sirdenis. “Hopefully mother nature will also start giving us some snow, but when you see mostly brown, and the only white you’re seeing is from what we’ve made with the machines, it’s a challenge.”

Though we’ve seen very little snow this year, it has been cold enough at times, and will be the next few weeks, to make plenty of snow themselves. The goal is to be open by December 19, just before the holidays.

“Christmas in the ski industry is somewhere between 20-30% of our income for the season, it’s huge,” said Sirdenis.

But this year the weather isn’t the only challenge. slowing the spread of COVID-19 is crucial to staying open once they do open.

“If you go to our website, that’s the first thing pops up is the culture of being safe,” said Sirdenis. “Normally we have pictures of people skiing and things like that, but now we have reminders of how we’re going to be doing it this year, ski safe, be safe.”

New this year, an outdoor ticket window since no one is allowed inside due to current restrictions. Distancing up on the mountain is easy, but when you’re in line down at the bottom of the hill, there are guidelines, like social distancing.

“We’re asking everyone to wear a mask, most people wear a gaiter around their neck anyways to keep their neck warm, and it’s easy enough to pull up around their mouth and nose,” said Sirdenis.

If you want to avoid lines for tickets or anything else, Mont Ripley has updated their website, making everything available online.

