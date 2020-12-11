Midtown Bakery, Café: Kneads your business

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -In her 25 years as owner at Midtown Bakery & Café, Marybeth Kurtz says she’s always had carryout options

“So for us it wasn’t a hard transition from one to the other,” Kurtz declared.

Kurtz says she’s been pleasantly surprised by the support she’s had throughout the pandemic.

“People are supporting their downtowns and their small communities because of the coronavirus. They know they’re important. There’s been a pick uptick in people that are saying we’re here because you’re small. We’re here because we want you in our communities,” Kurtz exclaimed.

Despite the overwhelming support from the community, Kurtz says she misses seeing her regulars.

“We have not seen a lot of our regular customers because they like to come in and sit and chat and spend the afternoon together,” Kurtz admitted.

Thanks to COVID-19, the Midtown dining area has been reduced from 13 tables to only five. However, the void in sit-down business created new opportunities.

“We have expanded our delivery service. We’re doing a bit more catering to different offices and things like that,” Kurtz asserted.

The shop did close down for a bit back in the spring and again in October but has since re-opened. And you might be surprised what Kurtz can accomplish with just a little bit of down time.

“Well I re-did the floors. Got projects taken care of that I wouldn’t normally have gotten done. We’re open six days a week, so to do something like the floors and to re-paint I saw as an advantage but now it’s getting a little tiresome,” Kurtz admitted.

While restaurants are notorious for keeping things clean, Kurtz has become more conscious of cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

“Not just door knobs and handles and the bathroom but the telephone. Every menu that we use has to be wiped down when it’s done,” Kurtz stated.

Despite the challenges, people like Kurtz tend to keep a positive outlook. She’s hoping things get back to normal for her business and for all small businesses in the area very soon.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a whole lot different for us-- other than we’ll have customers back in. But we’re grateful. We’re very happy we have the support we have from the community,” Kurtz continued.

Click here to visit the Midtown Bakery & Café website

Midtown Bakery & Café is open from 9-6 Monday through Friday and Saturdays 11 to 5. They’re closed on Sundays.

