Michigan Tech gets men’s basketball player from the state of Wisconsin

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Nate Abel of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies in 2021-22, announced Michigan Tech men’s basketball head coach Kevin Luke on Tuesday. Abel is a point guard for Beaver Dam High School and the Wisconsin Crusaders of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). As a junior, he led the league with 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He was also successful on greater than 40-percent of 3-pointers attempted.

“Nate will be a great fit for our program both on and off the court,” Luke said. “He is an intense player whom I expect to make a major impact. He is exceptional at getting to the basket and making good decisions on the court. He is also a good passer and effective at getting his teammates involved. He has become a capable scorer at all three levels. Nate will be an excellent addition to our family at Michigan Tech.”

Abel attends Beaver Dam High School and is a very good student known for his leadership skills. He intends to study business at Michigan Tech. Some of his on-court accolades include unanimous first team all-conference recognition in the badger north, south central area co-player of the year, and honorable mention all-state. Abel tied for second in team history when he connected for eight 3-pointers in a single game against Port Washington in February. Abel totaled 40 points in the contest.

Last year, Abel assisted Beaver Dam to a 16-8 record under Head Coach Tim Ladron. The team fell in a regional semi-final matchup against Nicolet. Outside of sports, Abel is involved in national honors society, DECA, Link Crew, and competitive edge club.

“I chose Michigan Tech for its strong academics and degree program that I want to work toward,” Abel said. “I also chose Michigan Tech because of basketball, the coaching staff, and the tight-knit community. My father (Chad Abel) attended MTU and my older brother (Cole) goes to school there now, so I am very familiar with what it has to offer.”

The Husky men’s basketball team won their eighth conference title last year before the season was cut short prior to the NCAA Midwest Regional Final game in March. The 2020-21 campaign is set to begin in January.

