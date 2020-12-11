Advertisement

MDHHS releases COVID-19 vaccine dose numbers for Michigan

Vaccine dose numbers are released(MGN Online)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The vaccine numbers for Michigan are out tonight, released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

84,825 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine and 173,600 doses of the Moderna Vaccine will be distributed to Michigan hospitals and Health Departments, across the state next week. Though the U.P. will get vaccine doses, it’s not known how many.

The goal for MDHHS is to have 70% of Michigan adults vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Healthcare workers caring for those with the virus will be the first people to receive the vaccine along with residents of long-term care facilities.

“Transparency is incredibly important. We need to make decisions that are clear, we need to make them understandable and open for all to review,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director of Health for MDHHS. “And we also, throughout this process have, and will continue to seek public participation in the creation and review of our decisions when it comes to this vaccine.”

Also at this time, it is not recommended for pregnant women or children to get vaccinated.

