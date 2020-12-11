Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli to retire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City Manager of Marquette, Mike Angeli, is retiring. Angeli has served as City Manager of Marquette since 2015.

Before that he was the city’s Chief of Police. Angeli has worked for the city for nearly 45 years joining the Marquette Police Department back in 1976. Looking back Angeli says he’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish during all his time with the city of Marquette.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve been here this long, I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to accomplish many things, many things that have been on the books, so to speak, for years if not decades, I’m proud of the staff here that’s been able to help me and of course, I’m going to miss the staff, I’m going to miss the people,” Angeli said.

The retirement is effective May 31 2021. Angeli says he’s looking forward to more travel, time for fishing and of course, spending time with his wife and family.

