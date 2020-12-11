Advertisement

Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it

There were a few seconds of stunned silence
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (Gray News) – Sometimes you just have to let it rip.

Teacher Emma Ginder recently pranked her 3rd grader class by playing a fart noise during their afternoon lesson.

After telling the kids to get out their books, she played the sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.

There were a few seconds of stunned silence, then …

“What was that?” one boy asked amidst an avalanche of irresistible giggles. “I think she farted,” said another boy.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” Ginder said in a Facebook post. “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy 🙃

Posted by Emma Ginder on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
Michigan State Police images from the house explosion in Hardwood, Michigan, on Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Names released of two people who died in Hardwood house explosion
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
UPHS Marquette CEO provides details on possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution for next week
UPHS Marquette CEO provides details on possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Downtown Escanaba sidewalk.
Downtown Escanaba’s Super Santa Saturday Sale
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day