‘Home for the Holidays’ parade, drive-by scavenger hunt happening Saturday in Ontonagon

ONTONGAON, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual “Home for the Holidays” event in Ontonagon will be a bit different this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rolling Parade begins at 4:00 p.m. at the Ontonagon Area School, with only vehicles and no walking. Residents viewing the parade are also asked to remain in their vehicles.

After the parade, Santa will be handing out goodie bags and accepting letters, socially distanced.

“Santa is asking for families to include their mailing address so he can write back to the kids, his elves will be mailing his letters for him and they are terrible with directions,” event organizers said.

Families will get to stay in their vehicles for the Santa event and drive through the back side of the Ontonagon Volunteer Fire Department fire hall. This “visit” with Santa is sponsored by the fire department.

Another family event planned is the I-SPY DRIVE-BY, a Christmas light and decoration scavenger hunt throughout the village of Ontonagon.

After completing the scavenger hunt, organizers are inviting participants to go to RICC Park (located between the Aspirus fitness center and the museum) and take a picture at the photo booth to post on the Ontonagon Home for the Holidays Facebook page. Families are also asked to add an ornament to the Community Christmas Tree in RICC park.

The Ontonagon Theater of Performing Arts is holding its annual Christmas concert in a different style this year. Performers have prerecorded the concert and it is being released at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 12 on the theater’s Facebook page and website. The performance will also be radio broadcast on WUPY 101.1 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more on the Ontonagon Home for the Holidays Facebook page.

More information:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.