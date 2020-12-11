Advertisement

‘Home for the Holidays’ parade, drive-by scavenger hunt happening Saturday in Ontonagon

After the parade, Santa will be handing out goodie bags and accepting letters, socially distanced.
Ontonagon's Home for the Holidays event graphic.
Ontonagon's Home for the Holidays event graphic.(Home for the Holidays/Facebook)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONGAON, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual “Home for the Holidays” event in Ontonagon will be a bit different this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rolling Parade begins at 4:00 p.m. at the Ontonagon Area School, with only vehicles and no walking. Residents viewing the parade are also asked to remain in their vehicles.

After the parade, Santa will be handing out goodie bags and accepting letters, socially distanced.

“Santa is asking for families to include their mailing address so he can write back to the kids, his elves will be mailing his letters for him and they are terrible with directions,” event organizers said.

Families will get to stay in their vehicles for the Santa event and drive through the back side of the Ontonagon Volunteer Fire Department fire hall. This “visit” with Santa is sponsored by the fire department.

Another family event planned is the I-SPY DRIVE-BY, a Christmas light and decoration scavenger hunt throughout the village of Ontonagon.

After completing the scavenger hunt, organizers are inviting participants to go to RICC Park (located between the Aspirus fitness center and the museum) and take a picture at the photo booth to post on the Ontonagon Home for the Holidays Facebook page. Families are also asked to add an ornament to the Community Christmas Tree in RICC park.

The Ontonagon Theater of Performing Arts is holding its annual Christmas concert in a different style this year. Performers have prerecorded the concert and it is being released at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 12 on the theater’s Facebook page and website. The performance will also be radio broadcast on WUPY 101.1 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Learn more on the Ontonagon Home for the Holidays Facebook page.

More information:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing seal following the death of an F-16 Falcon...
UPDATE: Thorough investigation underway into deadly F-16 crash in Hiawatha National Forest
A viewer-submitted photo of the remnants of home in Hardwood, Mich., Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Police investigating fatal house explosion in Hardwood
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

Latest News

A MSP vehicle will be parked outside the Dickinson County Walmart.
’Stuff the Blue Goose’ event happening in Iron Mountain
Alzheimer's Foundation of America Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay...
Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest open to high school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease
An at-home workout demonstration with personal trainer and TM Fitness owner Travis Alexander.
Fitness Friday
Fitness Friday