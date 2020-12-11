Advertisement

Fitness Friday

Treat yourself to a quick exercise demonstration and some holiday meal tips.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the gauntlet of Thanksgiving meals past us and the marathon of Christmas and New Year’s ahead, it pays to have some at-home holiday fitness and nutrition advice.

In the above video you’ll find a quick demonstration of some bodyweight core exercises that shouldn’t take more than five minutes to run through. They include:

-Push-ups.

-Side-planks.

-Bridges.

The goal should be to do as much of each exercise as you can in a minute, and then take thirty seconds to rest, and repeat through the routine.

But exercise is only one half of fitness — diet’s a big part too, and with Christmas coming up, sometimes it’s a little harder than normal to try and keep our appetites in check. Luckily, Travis Alexander, the owner of TM Fitness and a personal trainer, has some advice for all those who might be looking forward to the holiday with a mix of anticipation for the food and unease at having to face the scale the next morning.

“Just make a plan,” says Alexander. “Even if it’s baby steps, having a plan for what you’re going to eat and how much, that can be a huge help. You don’t even have to cut out the sweets like cookies or anything like that — sometimes, moderation can be the biggest factor in a diet, no matter what you’re eating.”

It may sound like obvious advice, but sometimes it’s more difficult to put into practice than one would think. But Alexander assures that even just a little progress is still progress, and with the New Year approaching, it’s never a bad idea to get an early start on those resolutions.

You can find a link to TM Fitness’ Facebook Page here.

Fitness Friday
