Finlandia University updates Winter sports

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University management continues to meet diligently while they consider the most up-to-date information and data as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic and a safe return to play for their collegiate sport programs.

The group has agreed to reconvene the week of January 4th to allow for more fact-gathering. At that time, the latest regional, local, NCAA and conference recommendations and guidelines will be considered when making a final decision regarding the resumption of the winter sports season.

“With the landscape of COVID-19 constantly changing, we need to wait as long as possible to give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “While we remain hopeful, we simultaneously share in the disappointment that our student-athletes feel in having championships canceled and seasons cut short.”

If conditions allow, Finlandia would conduct a men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey schedule that will begin no earlier than Friday, February 5. This start date would allow for an opportunity for those student-athletes to compete, albeit a limited number of contests.

The Coast to Coast Athletic Conference for men’s and women’s basketball has already announced that there will not be any conference play, regular or conference championships for the winter sports season.

The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association for men’s and women’s hockey continues to work on putting together a limited schedule and championship.

