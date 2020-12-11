Downtown Iron Mountain’s 2020 Christmas walk two-week long event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Downtown Iron Mountain is in the holiday spirit.

“It’s been a really tough year, we just wanted to spread some Christmas cheer, get people out downtown, to see the true beauty,” said Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority program director.

Pipp says the annual Christmas Walk, which is normally a one day event will run from December 14th through 27th.

“It’s a little bit different this year, but it’s a little nice that you can get out whenever it fits best with your schedule,” she added.

Throughout that time, there is a series of fun activities, kicking off with a Virtual Tree lighting, on Monday at First National Bank

Michael Gaya, the marketing director for First National Bank & Trust says the this event, has been a part of the downtown Christmas walk for a number of years.

“Even though we’re doing it virtual, we are still happy to do it and have Santa and Mrs. Claus here to do that honors,” he said.

That tree is already set up outside First National Bank, and will be lit on Monday at 5:30 Ct- time you can watch that happen LIVE on Facebook.

Megan Buck, the Dickinson County Library director says there is also a Story Stroll through the Dickinson County library, and crafts available for the upcoming week.

“This is just a really great safe alternative, you can view all of the pages from outside on the sidewalk,” she explained.

Children who complete the Story Stroll can collect the clues that will be on each story page to solve a puzzle, and get a prize. And don’t forget the window decorating contest. You have the opportunity to walk around downtown and check out these businesses beautiful holiday displays; then go online to vote.

Kids also have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and drop them in a designated mailbox outside city hall.

No matter what gets you into the holiday spirit, the downtown Christmas Walk has a lot to offer. For full details about the walk, click here.

