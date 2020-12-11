Downtown Escanaba’s Super Santa Saturday Sale

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba is hosting a Super Santa Saturday Sale, with several local businesses offering discounts similar to the Black Friday on Tuesday event last month.

Saturday from 10 in the morning till five at night, local businesses in Downtown Escanaba will be open for the sale.

“There’s lots of different specials from all the stores and you can get the details of the sales of Downtown Escanaba’s Facebook page,” said Lisa LaLonde, President of Downtown Partners in Business and owner of Lisa Ann in Downtown Escanaba.

Escanaba’s Black Friday on Tuesday event was a success, but downtown business owners wanted to give you another opportunity to shop local and save big.

“It was very much a success and we thank everyone who came out for that. We have a lot of the same discounts for this sale,” said LaLonde.

Local business owners say you might be surprised at what downtown has to offer.

“You have to check out what’s going on downtown. There’s a lot of cool stuff and businesses are always opening. You don’t know what’s downtown until you get down here,” said Pam Frossard, owner of Pam’s Petals.

These business owners ask you to shop local before shopping online.

“You might be surprised if you stop by stores at what they have that you don’t even realize that they have. It’s right here for you,” said LaLonde.

With everything 2020 has thrown at small businesses, they need your help to stay open.

“It’s important for people to get downtown and the more things that happen down here, the more people come down to check it out,” said Frossard.

Visit the Downtown Escanaba Facebook page to win a prize.

“If you like our page, Downtown Escanaba, and you share the event, you have a chance to win some downtown dollars.”

Click here for a full list of participating stores.

