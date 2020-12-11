Advertisement

Downtown Escanaba’s Super Santa Saturday Sale

Another chance to save big and support local businesses
Downtown Escanaba sidewalk.
Downtown Escanaba sidewalk.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba is hosting a Super Santa Saturday Sale, with several local businesses offering discounts similar to the Black Friday on Tuesday event last month.

Saturday from 10 in the morning till five at night, local businesses in Downtown Escanaba will be open for the sale.

“There’s lots of different specials from all the stores and you can get the details of the sales of Downtown Escanaba’s Facebook page,” said Lisa LaLonde, President of Downtown Partners in Business and owner of Lisa Ann in Downtown Escanaba.

Escanaba’s Black Friday on Tuesday event was a success, but downtown business owners wanted to give you another opportunity to shop local and save big.

“It was very much a success and we thank everyone who came out for that. We have a lot of the same discounts for this sale,” said LaLonde.

Local business owners say you might be surprised at what downtown has to offer.

“You have to check out what’s going on downtown. There’s a lot of cool stuff and businesses are always opening. You don’t know what’s downtown until you get down here,” said Pam Frossard, owner of Pam’s Petals.

These business owners ask you to shop local before shopping online.

“You might be surprised if you stop by stores at what they have that you don’t even realize that they have. It’s right here for you,” said LaLonde.

With everything 2020 has thrown at small businesses, they need your help to stay open.

“It’s important for people to get downtown and the more things that happen down here, the more people come down to check it out,” said Frossard.

Visit the Downtown Escanaba Facebook page to win a prize.

“If you like our page, Downtown Escanaba, and you share the event, you have a chance to win some downtown dollars.”

Click here for a full list of participating stores.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
Michigan State Police images from the house explosion in Hardwood, Michigan, on Dec. 10, 2020.
UPDATE: Names released of two people who died in Hardwood house explosion
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

Latest News

UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
UPHS Marquette CEO provides details on possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution for next week
UPHS Marquette CEO provides details on possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western UP Health Department environmental health director appointed to Public Health Advisory Council
City Manager Mike Angeli announced his retirement from the position which will take effect at...
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli to retire