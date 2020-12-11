Advertisement

Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons more than 200 days in a row

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) - The acts of kindness just keep coming at a coffee shop just outside of Minneapolis.

The Palm family own The Daily Grind and juggling their business and their children’s education during the pandemic has been hard on them.

“We’ve taken our kids to work every single day since the shutdown, so it’s take-your-kid-to-school year,” Tim Palm said.

Donors have brought a little joy to their toils in the form of free coffee for everyone.

“Someone has put down $100 every morning to buy people coffee for 244 days in a row,” he said.

The pay-it-forward gesture has lasted every day since the pandemic began in March.

The $100 donation is coming from different people every day, sometimes even outside of Stillwater, Minnesota.

“We get phone calls from out of state - Florida and California,” Palm said.

While $100 a day is not paying any big bills, it is giving customers a small gift of kindness when they need it most.

“A $2 coffee will make someone just cry in front of me,” he said.

Witnessing the generosity of strangers might be the most important lesson taught at this café every day.

“There are good people out there,” Palm said.

The Palm family say they do not have an end date in mind for the free coffee, but say they will continue to distribute it as long as donors want to pay it forward.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing seal following the death of an F-16 Falcon...
UPDATE: F-16 pilot dies in crash into Hiawatha National Forest
The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.
UPDATE: Police investigating fatal house explosion in Hardwood
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

Latest News

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
In this Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Tommy 'Tiny' Lister greets fans as he arrives at the...
Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who played Deebo in ‘Friday,’ dies
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier...
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons for more than 200 days in a row