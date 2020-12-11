Advertisement

Menominee County man jailed after police chase that started with Meijer theft

The suspect drove 10 miles and eventually pulled over and ran into the woods.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County man is in jail after a police chase that started Thursday night outside an Escanaba retailer.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Dec. 10 at approximately 11:20 p.m., a deputy with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office was in Escanaba’s Meijer when an employee reported retail fraud had just happened.

The deputy went to the parking lot, found the suspect driving and tried to pull him over. The suspect drove about 10 miles and eventually pulled over on 14th Rd. near M-69 and ran into the woods.

The suspect was found two hours later and taken into custody. He is now in the Delta County Jail on multiple charges. The name of the suspect has not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by its K9, the Michigan State Police K9, Hannahville Tribal Police, and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office.

