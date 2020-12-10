Advertisement

Wolverines cruise past last minute replacement Toledo

Rockets filled in for North Carolina State
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) -

Hunter Dickinson scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots and Michigan defeated Toledo 91-71 in their first meeting in 37 years. Isaiah Livers hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Wolverines .

The game was just scheduled on Tuesday after North Carolina State announced Monday it had to back out of the scheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. The last time the Rockets played the Wolverines was Nov. 26, 1983. Setric Millner Jr. and Spencer Littleson both had 14 points for the Rockets

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
UPDATE: Search continues for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin
In Michigan, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, Dec. 8, meaning total deaths increased to...
Michigan reports more than 10K COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic
The actress with the main character.
Upper Michigan native stars in ‘A Christmas Hero’ movie released Tuesday

Latest News

Bay College signs seven for softball team
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech cancels cross country skiing opener
Michigan, Michigan State changes in ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila named WCHA Goaltender of the Week