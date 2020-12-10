UPPCO holiday lights contest returns for 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Power Company or UPPCO has brought back their holiday lights contest this year. For years UPPCO held the contest, then ended it, but this year they brought it back in an effort to bring some Christmas cheer to the public.

They have a couple different categories. Traditional displays that capture the classic holiday season and the Clark W. Griswold category for those displays that can ‘be seen from outer space’ in a nod to the classic film National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.

“If you believe you have one that would fit in either of those categories please send us your photo, you may be one of the lucky winners of a $250 gift card to a local U.P. business in your community and that’s the other part of this strategy, it’s an opportunity for us to help some of these local businesses that are struggling because of COVID-19,” said Brett French from UPPCO.

To enter the contest send your best holiday lighting photos to holidaylights@uppco.com. Contest winners will be notified December 23.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.