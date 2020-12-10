Advertisement

UPPCO holiday lights contest returns for 2020

UPPCO has brought back its holiday lights contest this year
UPPCO has brought back its holiday lights contest this year(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Power Company or UPPCO has brought back their holiday lights contest this year. For years UPPCO held the contest, then ended it, but this year they brought it back in an effort to bring some Christmas cheer to the public.

They have a couple different categories. Traditional displays that capture the classic holiday season and the Clark W. Griswold category for those displays that can ‘be seen from outer space’ in a nod to the classic film National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.

“If you believe you have one that would fit in either of those categories please send us your photo, you may be one of the lucky winners of a $250 gift card to a local U.P. business in your community and that’s the other part of this strategy, it’s an opportunity for us to help some of these local businesses that are struggling because of COVID-19,” said Brett French from UPPCO.

To enter the contest send your best holiday lighting photos to holidaylights@uppco.com. Contest winners will be notified December 23.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
UPDATE: Search continues for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
In Michigan, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, Dec. 8, meaning total deaths increased to...
Michigan reports more than 10K COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic
The actress with the main character.
Upper Michigan native stars in ‘A Christmas Hero’ movie released Tuesday

Latest News

MCHD releases information on COVID vaccine
Vets reminds owners to watch out for their pets during the Holidays
Vets reminds owners to watch out for their pets during the Holidays
This is a previously aired interview with TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades and Shawn Householder
Virtual TV6 Canathon donations reaching unprecedented numbers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 143 COVID-19 cases Wednesday