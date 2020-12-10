U.P. Volleyball players named to Michigan Region teams
More than three dozen recognized
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula has two regions in the Michigan Volleyball Coaches Association. Here are the honored players provided by Houghton Coach John Christianson.
Region One - Division One
From Marquette - Outside Hitter Seiler Hruska; Middle Blocker Maria Millado; Libero Celinda Brunswick and Middle Blocker Roxy Nelson.
Region One - Division Two
Houghton - Outside Hitter Maryellen Trewhella; Middle Blocker Stella Wickstrom: Setter Micaela Geborkoff and Middle Blocker Abbi Stone.
Kingsford - Setter Katherine Erickson; Middle Blocker Christy Glodowski; Outside Hitter Talia Wallis and Outside Hitter Grace Roberts.
Region One - Division Three
Calumet - Outside Hitter Elli Djerf; Middle Blocker Helen Beiring; Libero Cami Johnson; Setter Kristi Keranen and Outside Hitter MaryBeth Halonen.
Negaunee - Setter Larissa Anderson; Middle Blocker Natalie Bell and Defensive Specialist Sierra Hendrickson.
Gwinn - Middle Blocker Halle Beauchamp; Outside Hitter Tianna Taylor and Middle Blocker Eliina Miilu.
Hancock - Middle Blocker Marina Kero.
Iron Mountain - Outside Hitter Annslee Runsat and Libero Lexi Hagan.
Region Two - Division Two
Sault Ste. Marie - Middle Blocker Brooke Baker and Setter Hannah Burd.
Region Two - Division Three
Manistique - Setter Emma Jones; Outside Hitter Brooke Richey; Middle Blocker Ella Schuetter and Defensive Specialist Delaney Zellar.
Region Two - Division Four
Brimley - Setter Lindsey Hill and Middle Blocker Alana VanderMeer.
Carney-Nadeau - Outside Hitter Taylor Kedsch; Middle Blocker Liana Blahnik and Setter Haley Ernest.
Cedarville - Middle Blocker Elysia Causley.
Pickford - Setter Elizabeth Storey and Outside Hitter Anna Vanblaricum.
Superior Central - Middle Blocker Riley Johnson.
