TV6′s Virtual Canathon breaks donations record by almost double

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over $110,000 has been raised for the virtual TV6 Canathon.

Canathon Director Scott Zerbel estimates every 50 cents equals a pound of food; meaning, over 220,000 pounds of food will be provided to UP food pantries. That number shatters last year’s record of 135,000 pounds.

“You have a tradition that’s been going on since 1982 and you kind of change and flip it on its head and you’re not sure what the results are going to be, but I’m pleasantly pleased,” Zerbel said.

Like many other events this year, the pandemic has shifted the order of things. Only monetary donations are accepted this year to minimize the touch points of cans from one person to the next and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Marquette Salvation Army business manager Miles Bagley said the money has other advantages as well.

“The Canathon’s great because we get cans and things, but monetary donations allow us a little more freedom to buy some of the other fresh stuff that we are often in need of,” Bagley said.

The organizations can now buy as much fresh produce and meat along with canned food items whenever they want.

The Salvation Army wasted no time Wednesday bringing a truck to Econo Foods to get the food it needs to fill up their pantry.

TV6 will be taking donations throughout December. To donate go to tv6canathon.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.