Advertisement

Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
UPDATE: F-16 pilot dies in crash into Hiawatha National Forest
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020. Donate today!
DONATE NOW: Virtual TV6 Canathon
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin

Latest News

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2020.
Alabama couple to quietly mark 73rd wedding anniversary
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
UPDATE: F-16 pilot dies in crash into Hiawatha National Forest
A Colorado girl wrote to Santa, asking him to stop her sadness after her father and grandmother...
Girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
"Grand Victorian" (photo courtesy of Ron Rademacher)
Michigan Back Roads presentation
In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when...
Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner