Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan

The medical director of four U.P. health departments gave new details about the vaccine rollout process.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the United States on the verge of distributing the first COVID-19 vaccinations, we brought our questions about the rollout process in Upper Michigan to Dr. Bob Lorinser.

Dr. Lorinser is the medical director of the four health departments in the central and western U.P. - Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, Marquette County Health Department, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties and the Western U.P. Health Department.

In the interview above, Lorinser addressed how many vaccines Upper Michigan will get in the first wave; who will get them first; surveys about people hesitant to get the vaccine; planning for vaccine storage; the expected efficacy at long term care facilities; how long it will take to achieve herd immunity; and concerns about ICU capacity in Upper Michigan.

