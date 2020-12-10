Advertisement

Police responding to house explosion in Hardwood

The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.
The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.
The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.(MGN)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police confirmed a house explosion off of Fordville Road in the town of Hardwood.

According to a trooper with the Michigan State Police-Iron Mountain post, there are fatalities.

The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.

The trooper said that the State Police are planning to release an official statement later this evening, pending notification of family.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
No updates Thursday on search for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020. Donate today!
DONATE NOW: Virtual TV6 Canathon
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin

Latest News

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce holds skilled trade auction
North Star Montessori Academy is selling $20 coupon cards for Biggby Coffee.
North Star Montessori Academy teams up with Biggby Coffee to raise funds for student council
Details about the concerts, and local artists.
Iron Mountain DDA, Friends of the DDA to host virtual concert series
Health graphic.
Gov. Whitmer proclaims Dec. 10 as ‘Get Covered Day’ in Michigan