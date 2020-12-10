Police responding to house explosion in Hardwood

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police confirmed a house explosion off of Fordville Road in the town of Hardwood.

According to a trooper with the Michigan State Police-Iron Mountain post, there are fatalities.

The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.

The trooper said that the State Police are planning to release an official statement later this evening, pending notification of family.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.